Not all people who has been affected by mental health situations during the Covid-19 pandemic are in a mental health crisis.
The different categories of mental health were outlined by the director of the Ministry of Health’s Mental Health Unit Dr Hazel Othello during the ministry’s Monday morning virtual press conference.
Othello presented a pyramid-type diagram at the press conference, saying that “sometimes things get a little bit blurred and because of the number of people who have been affected by mental health situations since the onset of the pandemic, people sometimes get the impression that everybody or almost everybody is in a mental health crisis and that’s not so.”
She explained that at the bottom of the pyramid, there is no distress, problem or disorder. “People at that point are enjoying their lives … they’re socializing they’re healthy, they’re eating and sleeping well and they’re just getting about their own business and that’s where we would like to always be but, to be realistic, none of us are always there.”
She then spoke about the second category called mental distress. “That’s where we get angry, we’re upset, we’re unhappy, we may be a little bit pessimistic or a little bit overwhelmed, we may feel fed up with certain things, we may be discontented with the way things are going in our lives, that’s not an illness, it is not a crisis, its distress, its uncomfortable but in the vast majority of situations we work through it and we get by.”
The third stage is named mental health problems and, Othello said, this is not in the sickness or disease phase. “It’s just that the severity or duration of these adverse experiences is worse than that at the level of mental distress.” She said this could include situations as complex grief, if a person is despairing, hopeless or sorrowful, having trouble sleeping, or having unhealthy relationships with loved ones, friends, food or alcohol.
At the highest level, mental disorders or mental illnesses are found and this is where a higher level of intervention is required. Othello said a small group of people are in this category.
She added, “Although a lot of people are facing difficult situations as a result of the pandemic and are experiencing mental distress and in some cases mental health problems, not everybody in such a situation has a mental disorder.”
She advised that people take care of themselves through self-care, supporting one another and seeking help. ”If you take care of yourself well, you are less likely to move from a lower level to a higher level and if you go to a higher level, you are less likely to stay there for a prolonged period of time,” Othello said.
She also said that a person should not allow stigma or discrimination to make him or her unwilling to seek help and that help is available at all the regional health authorities or at findcarett.com
Othello also said that during the pandemic tele-mental health services and digital virtual mental health services using tablets for certain types of patients, began. She believes that these will remain important after the pandemic.
Concerning the community mental health programme, Othello said that the preparation of the implementation plan had been completed. “We are in the process of having that transmitted to Cabinet for their approval so that we could begin the actual details of the roll out.”