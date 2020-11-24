WHEN thieves tried to steal a woman's gold cross pendant and chain off her neck and outside her church, she fought back.
The thieves still made off with the jewelry, cell phones and wallet from the woman and two other victims.
The attack happened on the compound of the St. Charles R.C. Church in Tunapuna around 10.30 a.m. Tuesday, while a healing and deliverance service was ongoing in the church.
One of the women was waiting on people who were at the service, when the three people struck up a conversation.
The church's handyman, identified as Julian, church-goers Lucy Regis and Dr Rhonda Dookwah were in the car park when two men walked up to them and pointed guns.
Parish priest Father Taylor told Express, "This took place just behind the sacristy. Rhonda fought with one of them, and the other one had a gun drawn. She decided to fight with him because she decided she wanted to keep her gold chain with cross on it. That was the instinct in her. She is a fighter."
Taylor said that as Dookwah fought with the thief, Regis began shouting "In the name of Jesus!".
I was in office and heard this thing. I thought it was an altercation, or someone was possessed and they were helping them. I was about to run out but then I opened the window and saw the second guy draw a gun. It happened in the flash of an eye".
The priest said that police on foot patrol were close by. He said an elderly woman ran to the Eastern Main Road and alerted the police, who pursued the thieves. However, the thieves got into a waiting car and escaped".
Father Taylor said that there had been several robberies in the church over the years.
"In the four years I have been here, there have been four break-ins. In about 2018, one theft at broad day light, when a man came up and grabbed the collection bag and ran with it. And there were thefts before my tenure. People always feel churches have money, but they don't. But this time they didn't come into the church, so it might be they just saw an opportunity and took what they could get", he said.
The priest said the victims were shaken and traumatised by the incident.