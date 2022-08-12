Nothing new
25,000 to edit budget speech
Not out of the ordinary
- Leah Sorias
-
- Updated
- Comments
Leah Sorias
Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine says the payment of $25,000 to political analyst Dr Winford James to edit the THA’s 2022/2023 budget for grammatical errors was not out of the ordinary or far-fetched.
A copy of James’ invoice for his editing services was leaked on Facebook earlier this week, leading to many people questioning the payment and whether it was necessary.
This is not the first time questions have been raised about the Augustine-led THA’s hiring of James.
In April, James was appointed to the Studley Park Enterprise Ltd (SPEL) board.
The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Renewal, which is headed by James’ brother, Trevor James, has direct oversight for the company.
After a public outcry, James was removed from the SPEL board.
He was subsequently appointed to the Venture Capital Limited board, under the Division of Finance and the Economy.
At yesterday’s THA post-executive council news conference, Augustine displayed invoices from previous speech editors and sought to show that James’ editing fee was cheaper than fees paid under the former THA administration.
For fiscal 2018/2019, he noted the THA paid a former high school principal and English language teacher $56,650.
“And that’s across four invoices—two for $20,000-plus, one $9,000-something and one for $7,000-something,” he said.
Augustine said for fiscal 2020, two invoices for editing services were submitted to the THA and were paid—one totalled $12,425 and the other $23,850.
He said in 2021, $33,750 was paid for editing services.
Augustine said the THA outsources editing services only when the need arises.
“The outsourcing will happen for budgets. The outsourcing will happen if we have to do mid-year review documents. The outsourcing will happen if we have to have economic plans done and that is for language-editing skills. This is not going to become an official Government document. It can’t be a case where I sit and edit it, and you end up with some green verbs in there,” he said.
“So you will see $25,000 is not far-fetched, it’s really not out of the way. It is not out of the ordinary and, therefore, it’s a case of hypocrisy and strong bad-mind that has led to this circulating in the media and in the public domain as if something nefarious happened, when in fact this is a standard practice across divisions, across ministries, in order to get this level of work done at the right competencies,” he added.
Augustine said James, who is a former head of department at The University of the West Indies, was accustomed to editing documents that were as long as the budget document.
“In the Division itself, you will not have resident in the Division that skill set.
And in any case you want, when you’re preparing the budget and certain financial documents, that there will be confidentiality until such time as the final document is ready,” Augustine said.
“Can you imagine if you were trying to use workers within the Division to do the language editing, then the budget would have been out and all over the place. We would have had unfinalised versions out there confusing the public.
“So in an instance like this, you have to sole-select someone, have them do the editing, you manage the security around the document and you get a final product that is worthy of being put out with it. This is not new. And I’m certain some of this happens even in a ministry in Trinidad. So I don’t understand where the noise was coming from,” he said.
