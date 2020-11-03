The TTPS has dismissed allegations of child abuse made in a video circulating on social media.
The video which depicts a young male picking up garbage on a roadside was posted on Sunday and has since circulated on social media gathering negative reactions from commenters.
The child was said to be a resident of a children’s home in East Trinidad. An employee at the home was filmed while observing the child as he completed the task at night. Those who filmed the interaction, questioned why the employee sheltered from inclement weather while allowing the child to collect pieces of garbage in the rain.
A release by TTPS on Monday acknowledged the video, stating that an investigation into the matter was launched by the Eastern Division Child Protection Unit. Interviews were conducted with the boy captured in the video as well as the administrators of the home.
The release said that investigators determined that the child pictured in the said video threw a bag of garbage over a wall which then ripped upon impact with the ground. It added that the child had displayed “unbecoming behaviour,” in recent times.
“Based on eyewitness reports, along with testimonials from other residents of the home, investigators were able to discover that the child had been displaying unbecoming behaviour for quite some time and the latest incident was a result of the child throwing a bag of rubbish over a wall which tore upon landing on the ground,” it said.
After investigations, the CPU determined that no offences were committed.
“The CPU, upon completing its investigation, assured that no offences were committed by the caretakers and/or administrators of the facility and that the child, who has been in the care of the institution for several years, will undergo further interventions in treating underlying issues,” it said.
The statement also advised members of the public to refrain from videotaping and posting minors.
Reports of concerning incidents can be made at he TTPS’ Website, App, the CPU Secretariat at 628-5855 or the police hotlines, 999 or 555.