Police need help in locating Notoria Young.
The 13-year-old, of La Pina Road, Laventille, was last seen on Saturday and was reported missing on Sunday.
She is of African descent, slim build, light brown in complexion and approximately 5ft 3 inches tall. She has brown eyes, brown hair and wears a natural hairstyle.
Notoria was last seen wearing a pink polka dot dress, pink polka dot hoodie and white slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Besson Street Police Station at 623-1395, CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.