FROM humble beginnings to Lotto Plus millionaire to philanthropist.
The winner of the Lotto Plus $12 million jackpot on November 10, who once dreamed of being able to help others, is making that an immediate reality by donating a portion of their winnings to the Cyril Ross Home for Children.
“With their wishes satisfied, our winner told us they would also be donating a portion of their winnings to the Cyril Ross Home, to help young orphans have the best care possible,” said the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB).
A news release yesterday from the NLCB stated: “One lucky person took home the Lotto Plus jackpot of $12,018,884.15 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with the winning numbers 13, 15, 22, 23, 32 and Powerball 10.”
Extending season’s greetings to the country’s newest millionaire, the NLCB disclosed that “the lucky winner is from the Tunapuna area and is an avid Lotto Plus, Pick 2, Pick 4 and Cashpot player, who can be found at a different booth each week”.
The release added: “On Wednesday, November 10, at Cindy Lambkin’s Lottery Centre, Lot #3 Siparia Erin Road, Duncan Village, their determination finally paid off big time as they purchased the winning Quick Pick!
“In our winner’s own words, they checked their ticket at 4 a.m. that Sunday morning, only to realise they had won. When they saw their luck, they told us they ‘reacted calmly’ and ‘felt normal’. Now that they have had some time to let their win sink in, they say they feel ‘always lucky’.”
The new multi-millionaire came from a “poor family” and “had a hard childhood and growing up”, the NLCB release said, adding: “They always wished for three things: a home of their own, enough money to put away for their retirement, and the means to help others.”
With their Lotto Plus jackpot win, “They’ve got more than enough cash to accomplish their lifelong goals as well as nab their dream car, a Nissan Qashqai.”
The winner also had “one last piece of advice” for fellow Lotto Plus players: “Persevere, people really win Lotto Plus!”