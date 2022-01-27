Police are at the scene of a double murder at South Park in San Fernando.
Two occupants of a Nissan Ad Wagon were shot multiple times and died in the vehicle.
The names of the deceased were not yet been released by police.
The incident occurred shortly before midday when a blue Volkswagen pulled alongside the vehicle. The occupants of the Volkswagen sprayed gunfire at the windscreen then sped off.
Multiple spent 5.56 mm ammunition and other ammunition have been retrieved by police from the scene.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, Crime Scene Investigators, Southern Division Task Force and San Fernando CID are at the scene.