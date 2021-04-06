AVOID panic buying or hoarding of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.
National Petroleum (NP) yesterday informed consumers via a news release that they had no reason to do this based on reports that bandits had struck its Sea Lots compound and stolen an undisclosed number of LPG cooking gas cylinders around 4.30 a.m. on Sunday.
“NP wishes to advise that the investigation is at a sensitive stage and is currently engaging the attention of NP Estate Police, who are working collaboratively with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS),” the release stated.
“NP wishes to assure the public that while the investigation is ongoing, this incident will in no way affect the supply of LPG cylinders to the market. An adequate and consistent supply of LPG cylinders continues to be widely available for sale throughout NP’s regular distribution points,” it added.
The release went on to say NP wished to make an appeal to customers to maintain their normal purchasing patterns, since the stealing of the items will in no way affect LPG supply.
“As the owner of all LPG cylinders across Trinidad and Tobago, NP remains committed to providing a reliable and convenient supply of fuel to our valued customers and communities,” the release said.