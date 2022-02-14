“When I started this journey, I had no idea that I would become a role model to other women.”
These are the sentiments of Jenelle Richardson-Weston, who on November
29, 2021, became the Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited’s (NP) lone female Road Tank Wagon (RTW) driver.
For women, finding success in a male-dominated field can be challenging but NP as an organisation is committed to promoting diversity, equality and inclusion in the workplace and continues to create opportunities in support of those ideals.
Starting off in 2013 as a Woman Estate Constable in the Security Department, Jenelle’s love for driving propelled her to obtain her Class 3 driver’s permit and once attained, it afforded her the opportunity to drive the Department’s 4x4 pickup on a daily basis. In her words, this fuelled her romance with driving vehicles not traditionally driven by women which eventually led to her pursuing the Class 4 (Heavy T) and Class 5 (Extra Heavy) permits.
Jenelle’s journey to becoming an RTW driver has not been an easy one with major obstacles being experienced along the way. Nevertheless, undaunted by temporary setbacks, she remained focused on her goal and ultimately succeeded in becoming an RTW Driver.
Janelle credits her success to the support of her close-knit family who has
always, as she puts it, “provided the foundation needed to allow her to balance her work and family life” and she is also grateful to her colleagues at NP for their unwavering support over the years.
Throughout this experience, Jenelle has been humbled by the words of encouragement received from other women who are proud to see a female “manhandle” a big truck and trailer. For those wishing to follow in her footsteps she advises “never give up on your dreams and should there be disappointments, embrace them as an opportunity to learn, rather than as a rejection.”
NP congratulates Jenelle Richardson-Weston on this phenomenal achievement.
-