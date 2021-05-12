As part of its ongoing response to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19, the Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (NP) wishes to update the public as follows:
• NP recently purchased and distributed an additional supply of disposable gloves and hand sanitiser to ALL Service Stations in Trinidad, to complement the supplies / systems that the Dealers already have in place. The NP Office in Tobago has also purchased supplies of gloves and hand sanitizer and will soon make them available to the Service Stations.
• Across its network, several Service Stations offer FULL SERVICE arrangements (i.e. Forecourt Attendants are present) so that customers do not have to interface with the pumps / dispensers directly.
• NP continues to share customer safety information and updates through various channels including our website and social media platforms.
• Furthermore, safety messaging will soon be installed on the hoses /pumps as an added layer of precaution.
APPEAL TO CUSTOMERS:
• As customers, your safety is important to us at NP, so when fuelling at our Service Stations:
o MAKE FULL USE OF THE WASH SINKS AND SOAP, where appropriate.
o MAKE FULL USE OF THE DISPOSABLE GLOVES, where appropriate.
NP Issues Important COVID-19 Safety Reminders: Fuel Dispenser Usage
o If no gloves are readily available at the Service Station, and/or if using the self-service option, please ensure that you SANITIZE /WASH YOUR HANDS AFTER USE of the fuel dispenser.
o AVOID TOUCHING THE FUEL DISPENSERS and seek the assistance of the Forecourt Attendants, if available.
We all need to do our part to minimize the risk and reduce the spread of COVID.