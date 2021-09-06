While Trinidad and Tobago maintains a hospital occupancy level of under 40 per cent in the parallel healthcare system, there has been a noted increase in the number of children being hospitalized for Covid-19.
Speaking during Monday’s Covid-19 press conference hosted by the Ministry of Health, Principal Medical Officer-Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, said: “We continue to notice there are children that are now being admitted for medical care as well as high occupancy and a high demand for Intensive Care Unit treatment.”
She noted that as the health practitioners continue to do all their part, it is important for persons to exercise personal, social and civic responsibility and to get vaccinated.
Abdool-Richards, who gave an update on the parallel healthcare system, said there has been a narrowing in the disparity between the number of persons being admitted to the number of patients being discharged, which meant that there are less persons being admitted or less burden on the parallel healthcare system as compared to two weeks earlier.
“As of 8.00 a.m. this morning there are 372 persons across the facilities in the parallel healthcare system, with 291 in hospitals and 81 in step-down facilities.
She also noted that there was a three to one ratio with regards to critically and severely ill persons in hospital compared to recovering patients.
“And this again underscores the clinical severity, that is how ill persons are once they contract the Covid-19 virus.”
Stating that overall occupancy was at 36 per cent, Abdool-Richards added that occupancy in Trinidad stood at 35 per cent while Tobago was at 50 per cent.
With regards to the average weekly percentage occupancy by hospital, she declared that the Augustus Long Hospital remains the only facility that has consistently been above the 75 per cent occupancy threshold, while the Point Fortin Hospital experienced a marginal increase in occupancy to move to 76 per cent as of today.
She added that all seven step-down facilities are under the 75 per cent threshold.
“Ward level occupancy is at 34 per cent while occupancy in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) was at 76 per cent and High Dependency Units at 30 per cent.
“Again, this is a trend that we have been noting that ICU occupancy continue to be high and it stresses that once a person contract Covid-19 there is a risk of requiring care in a High Dependency Unit or an Intensive Care Unit,” Abdool-Richards noted.
She said those are the units where a patient would require ventilation, dialysis and other advanced levels of care.
“As of this morning we have noted low numbers in the Accident and Emergency awaiting transfer to the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system.”
Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds issued another call for schoolchildren to be vaccinated.
“One thing we would like to point out as school has opened and we look towards the vaccination of that school age population, we want to continue to encourage the school age population and the parents of those children to make use of the available vaccines and to get their kids vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
Hinds said looking at the promised increase in interaction for certain age groups if they’re fully vaccinated and looking at the ability to actually get back out into some form of limited face-to-face interaction with full vaccination onboard, they should make full use of the available vaccines as quickly as possible so that they’re in time so to speak to access that face-to-face option when it becomes available at the start of October.