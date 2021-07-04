The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has given instructions to charge a San Fernando nurse for the murder of Kadijah Flament, who was reported missing on June 7.
A male relative of the nurse is expected to be charged with disposing Kadijah's body.
The nurse, Flament’s close friend and legal guardian of her daughter, was detained by police days after she went missing.
The suspect had tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus was been in self-quarantine at her fourth-floor apartment.
Two weeks ago, however, the suspect was taken from her apartment for psychiatric treatment and evaluation at the St Ann’s hospital.
Last week, two close relatives of a female suspect were taken into custody.
Police said an 18-year-old female relative and an older male relative are to be questioned by homicide detectives.
The female relative was detained at her home at Ste Madeleine and brought to the police station, while the male relative voluntarily came into the station on Monday, police said.
The Express was told that Kadijah's eight-year-old daughter wants to know when her mummy will return.
The little girl, being cared for by her grandmother, has not been sleeping well and asks relatives to call her mother on the phone.
Grandmother Anastasia Flament says she is heartbroken and wants to know what happened to her daughter.
“Every morning I wake up hoping we get some closure. Her daughter is asking for her mummy and I have no answers,” she said.
Flament has submitted tissue samples for DNA comparative to be done against skeletal human remains found on June 17 during a search for Kadijah at a dumpsite near agricultural land at Reform Road, Gasparillo.
“I returned to that site yesterday (Friday) hoping to find something that can confirm it was my daughter’s remains. I walked around the site looking in the bushes,” the mother said.
Flament has been leading the search for clues in her daughter’s disappearance or her body.
Flament said two weeks ago she was contacted by police to review surveillance camera footage take from a building near Olera Heights, Circular Road, San Fernando.
The mother said she identified her daughter walking into the road leading to the apartment complex. She was wearing the same white dress as when she left her home on June 7.
There was no footage of her leaving, she said.
Raymond Frederick, the missing woman’s boyfriend, told police that Kadijah left their Lothian’s Road, Princes Town, home to visit her daughter in San Fernando.
Frederick told the Express, “I gave her money to look for her child. Kadijah never returned. I don’t know what went wrong when she went there. When the curfew time was coming I couldn’t find her and I called her mother. Her mother got on to her and she was at the location with the child. Whoever is responsible for Kadijah disappearance must be dealt with accordingly.