A NURSE was charged today for the murder of mother of one, Kadijah Flement, whose body is yet to be officially found after she was last seen on June 7 in San Fernando.
Kelly Phillip, 30, of Olera Heights, San Fernando was expected to have appeared virtually before a San Fernando Magistrate following advice from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.
Police said that Phillip had been previously detained and taken to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital on June 18. She was discharged on July 8.
Phillip is the second person to be charged with Flement’s murder.
On July 4 another woman, Faith Ramsubagh, was similarly charged.
Kadijah Flament