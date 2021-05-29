Killed

Killed: Amanda Leid

A nurse was stabbed to death and her body set on fire at an apartment in Malabar, Arima, on Friday afternoon.

She was identified as 33-year-old Amanda Leid.

Police said the incident occurred at Azim Baksh Street at around 4.45pm, during an altercation with a male relative.

A report stated that officers responded to a report of a woman screaming. On arrival, however, officers found that the house was on fire. The officers, assisted by neighbours, extinguished the blaze and entered the building.

Police said the woman’s body was found on a metal frame with stab wounds to the back.

At around 10.30pm, police said, officers received information that a man had arrived at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, seeking treatment for burns to his arms, chest and back.

Police said the 38-year-old man is now under police guard at hospital.

He was a father of four.

