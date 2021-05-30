crime tape

A nurse was shot in the face when she and her husband, a prison officer, were attacked by a gunman on Sunday.

Tishana McClatchie Ali, 46, was taken for emergency treatment at the Sangre Grande Area Hospital.

Her husband, Marlon Ali, 40, a prison officer one, attached to Golden Grove, Prison Arouca, sustained a head injury.

A police report said that Ali was driving his Toyota Corolla with his wife seated in the front passenger seat headed to their home at Guaico.

Around 3.35 p.m. Ali reduced speed to maneuver his vehicle over a speed bump at Blake Avenue, when he then heard several explosions and saw a man of dressed in dark coloured clothing, standing on the side of the roadway pointing a firearm in the direction of his vehicle.

His wife then lowered herself in the vehicle to take cover but was still struck by the gunfire.

Ali sustained a minor injury to the head.

He drove to the Sangre Grande District Hospital to seek medical attention.

A report was made to the Sangre Grande Police and CID, Task Force and ERP Units responded.

Police arrested a 33-year-old unemployed man of North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, in connection with the incident.

Crime scene investigators retrieved 15 spent rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

Supt Khan, ASP Jankee and Sgt Narine responded and investigations are continuing.

