A day after The National Flour Mills passed on a 28 per cent price increase to consumers of its flour products, Nutrimix Flour Mills announced today that it would increase the price of its flour products.
It said the company continues to face the negative impacts on global wheat production, its availability, and associated soaring prices.
"The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, severe weather conditions in several grain and wheat-producing countries, and the decision by some of the world’s largest wheat-producing nations to curtail their exports have contributed to price escalations on the international markets that have adversely affect all countries."
According to Nutrimix: "In the face of this global uncertainty and insecurity, Nutrimix remains focused on securing its supply of wheat and freight to ensure the country and its customers benefit from a consistent and reliable supply of high-quality flour and flour-based products.
While our company takes its responsibility to promote food security seriously, this has meant paying significantly higher prices for commodities, a reality which we cannot fully continue to absorb. Although we have sought to manage our operating and other costs to minimize the knock-on effect on our customers, Nutrimix faces no alternative option but to implement a price increase at this time."
Nutrimix will therefore apply a 10%-33% increase in the prices for Country Pride and Nutrimix Premium Grade brands effective 27.
"Further, we believe that healthier types of flour should be encouraged in our daily diets, and we are please to align our Country Pride 2kg whole wheat flour to the exact pricing of our all-purpose blend. "
Nutrimix said it understands the impact the increases have on families, bakeries, and all other industries.
"We will continue looking for all opportunities to reduce the burden on the consumer and bring relief to our customers where these opportunities arise. This includes supporting initiatives to develop more local alternatives to supplement our national dietary needs."