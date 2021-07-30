MORE than $.4 million in compensation has been awarded to a Williamsville woman who was administered the wrong blood type during a transfusion in 2014.
That transfusion took place two days before the woman, Angela Badree, was scheduled to undergo a coronary bypass graft surgery at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
At intervals the transfusion had to be stopped after Badree complained of experiencing severe pain and an inability to breathe.
In the end, doctors at the hospital had to cancel the surgery indefinitely after realising the error on their part.
On Wednesday, High Court Justice Joan Charles ruled in favour of Badree in her lawsuit against the North West Regional Health Authority and ordered that the woman, a farmer by trade, be compensated $400,770, plus interest and legal cost.
In her lawsuit, Badree claimed medical staff at the hospital were negligent, as they administered the wrong blood type, and that this occurred after they placed her name on a test tube containing someone else’s blood.
In addition, Badree claimed the negligence was compounded with the failure of medical staff to monitor her and make relevant checks after she began experiencing pain and discomfort.
In her ruling, Justice Charles said the repeated failure by the doctors to properly diagnose Badree as suffering from acute haemolytic transfusion reaction and immediately stop the transfusion caused the continuation of the incompatible transfusion, leading to a worsening of the claimant’s condition.
Unable to work
The judge stated it was settled law that a hospital is liable for the acts of negligence of its professional servants which occurred during the course of their employment.
“I therefore hold that the defendant was negligent in its treatment of the claimant at the POSGH.”
Badree, 69, claimed in her lawsuit that since the botched transfusion and up to the present, she has been unable to work.
She said she still experiences pain and discomfort, and that her mobility has been severely affected.
She now has to use a walking stick or wheelchair to move around, neither of which would have been necessary had it not been for the negligence of the medical staff, she stated.
According to the evidence, it was in February 2014 that Badree was advised she needed the heart procedure.
She was told before the surgery could be carried out she needed to be administered two pints of blood.
Over the course of two days prior to the surgery, she was given B-positive blood.
Her blood type is A-positive, court documents stated.
Badree complained of a series of reactions, including shortness of breath, pain and uncontrollable itching, and the transfusion stopped.
Medical staff eventually again began the transfusion process.
More complaints were made by Badree and the process was again stopped.
Eventually, Badree said she was informed by doctors the heart procedure had to be cancelled, but reasons for the decision were not initially given.
It was not until a few days later she was informed she had been given the wrong type of blood. Badree’s lawsuit contended that despite her complaints, medical staff at the hospital gave her transfusions four times instead of re-checking and re-verifying her name, blood group and hospital information.
In her ruling, Charles said the NWRHA admitted the authority was negligent.
It was also admitted that the transfusion of the wrong blood type would have caused her symptoms of generalised itching, severe back pain, shortness of breath and pain in her feet.
Justice Charles stated there was no medical evidence produced by the defendant to challenge Badree’s claim that her physical condition had deteriorated as a result of the botched transfusion.
She stated hospital staff repeatedly transfused Badree with the wrong type of blood even after her adverse response at the start of the transfusion, as well as failed to stop it and cross-match her blood type with the type she was given.
More than that, the judge said based on the evidence presented, Badree did not even need a blood transfusion prior to the heart surgery.
Badree was represented by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, Che Dindial and Vishal Siewsarran.
Attorney Justin Phelps appeared on behalf of the NWRHA.