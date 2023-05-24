The intro to the song on Angostura White Oak’s Carnival 2023 advertisement is being claimed to have been used without permission from its owner.
He is seeking compensation.
Rawlston Charles of Charlie’s Records claimed that he is the owner of the line “Taxi, Taxi. Airport Kennedy,” from the beginning of the song “Lorraine” by calypsonian Explainer (Winston Henry) who passed away last year.
The line was used in the commercial.
A document from a public relations company stated that Charles was never approached by Angostura or anyone acting on the company’s behalf, for permission to use his work for the advertisement which was aired on television, radio and digital platforms and estimated to have reached millions.
He also claimed that, since the situation surfaced, Angostura is yet to reach out to him.
It was stated that efforts to deal with the matter privately have been ineffective as Charles said that he made over five calls to the Copyright Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago and, while most were unanswered, he was met with a “lacklustre response” from an employee that it was “just a little part of the song”.
A letter has also been submitted to the advertising agency which created the commercial.
Charles said that he owns the synchronisation rights for the “simple sample” which was created as an impactful and easily remembered line to introduce the calypso. “Many times, what we put into the song, as music creators, is done to attract people so that when they hear the beginning of certain songs, they then drop what they’re doing and react.” It was added that the simple line at the top of ‘Lorraine’ has always had such an impact and was used in the Angostura White Oak commercial, to undoubtedly trigger such reaction.
Charles said that, “Many times these issues must have attorneys involved and I am cognizant of that. I am seeking redress via compensation because Angostura used my sample to sell their product. I will not stop until the matter is fairly addressed and compensation is received.” He said he is prepared for the long haul and added, “They never sought the rights, never cared to do it, never did their research. In the US, if something like this happened, those who committed the illegal act, would try to iron out the situation out of court, before it had to reach the court.”
The release stated that, “(Charles’) hope is that those responsible for this act of theft, will acknowledge their misdemeanour and in turn contact him to avoid litigation proceedings.”
Charles, who still operates a thriving Charlie’s Records, home to a state-of-the-art recording studio in New York, was described as a veteran, a pioneer in the Caribbean music business and a music producer who has been responsible for most of the calypso hits known and loved from the mid-60s onward.
It was stated that major calypsonians have been produced under the Charlie’s Records Label including The Mighty Sparrow (Dr Slinger Francisco), Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), Tambu (Christopher Herbert), Calypso Rose (McCartha Linda Lewis), Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts), Maestro (Cecil Hume), Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman), Explainer (Winston Henry), Super Blue (Austin Lyons), David Rudder and Charlie’s Roots, which he formed. “The soca genre started under my umbrella with Ras Shorty I, and Machel Montano still records at my studio. He recorded last year and the year before that,” said Charles.
The Express reached out to Angostura which said it was aware of an issue being raised in respect of a jingle. “We have contacted our advertising agency and at present have begun enquiries into the issue raised.”
It was said that matters as this require careful consideration before Angostura adopts a position.