A 42-YEAR-OLD Valencia man was shot dead in the driveway of his home on Friday night.
It was also discovered the victim had a chop wound to his left when his body was discovered by residents in the area after they heard the sound of gunfire.
The dead man has since been identified as Sean “Obeah Man” Joseph, also known as “Captain” of Plantation Road.
Investigating officers said around 7 p.m., their colleagues of the Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol Unit responded to a report of a shooting incident at Joseph’s home.
When the officers arrived, they found him lying in the driveway. Officers said Joseph was shot to the chest a number of times and that his left foot was almost severed.
It was believed the attack was carried out by at least two people, since investigators said they found two different calibre of ammunition on the scene.
His body was pronounced dead by a district medical officer and later ordered removed to a funeral agency pending an autopsy.
Officers said they did not have a motive for the killing.
His death has taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 187. For the corresponding period last year the toll stood at 240.
Officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigation are continuing enquiries.