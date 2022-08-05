ONE Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has reported revenues of $159.2 million (US$23.4 million) for the period ending June 30, 2022, which represents a 14 per cent increase for the corresponding six-month period last year.
The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.
In its audited results for the financial year ended June 30, 2022 published today, OCM chairman Faarees Hosein said the Group had a good second quarter with its media assets in particular delivering improved performances due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions regionally.
Hosein said this trend is expected to continue in the second half of the year.
“Net Profit Before Tax (NPBT) of $12.5 million (US$1.8 million) grew by 15 per cent. Earnings per share grew from $0.07 (US$0.01) to $0.10 (US$0.01),” he said.
Hosein added that the Group’s non-media strategic investments in real estate, Internet services, renewable energy and manufacturing continued to deliver solid results.
“It is anticipated that the 1MW Solar farm constructed in Barbados will be fully commissioned by the end of August. This will be the second solar farm investment for the Group. Management remains focused on initiatives to boost revenue streams while ensuring the highest levels of operational efficiency,” he said.
The OCM chairman added that this emphasis, along with an improved business environment, should see the Group reporting both top and bottom line growth this year.
About OCM
One Caribbean Media Ltd was born in January 2006 from the merger of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) Group (Trinidad and Tobago) and the Nation Corporation Group (Barbados).
CCN comprises the Express newspaper, CCN TV6 and the Grenada Broadcasting Network Ltd.