As of October 11, food businesses, entertainment centres, gyms, fitness centres, bars and restaurants will reopen to those, over the age of 12, who are fully vaccinated.
The decision was announced at a press conference this afternoon by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who said that it was not an oppressive action but one already adopted in other countries.
Two weeks from now, Government will consider reopening beaches and group sporting activities.
The details on the re-opening were shared by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young.
As of Wednesday, 470,000 people in Trinidad and Tobago were fully vaccinated, representing 33 per cent of the population.
Among the establishments to reopen are cinemas, NAPA, SAPA, Queens Hall, casinos and betting shops, gyms, fitness centres, restaurants and bars.
These businesses will be designated "safe zones” where the owners will be required to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated.
The owners and employees will have to show proof of vaccination.
The owners will be liable to ensure employees are fully vaccinated and those in contravention will be subject to fines and eventual closure.
Patrons will only be allowed in, if fully vaccinated and they will be expected to walk with proof – vaccination cards.
A poster is being developed to be placed at these establishment deeming these areas a “safe zone”, with fully vaccinated employees.
Initially, bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol on the premises.
All establishments will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
People will be expected to wear masks only when not eating or drinking.
The prime minister warned about the serious consequences of people producing fraudulent vaccination cards.
There will also be an adjustment to the curfew hours from next Monday, from 10p.m. to 5a.m.
The State of Emergency continues.