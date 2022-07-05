Police are investigating a report in which one of its officers was shot at early yesterday morning in San Juan. The incident took place around 4 a.m. at the home of a sergeant who is attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Western Division.
The officer told investigators he had just parked his car in his garage when he observed a white Toyota Axio pulling up in front of his home.
Suspicious, the officer sought cover. A masked man exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, who threw himself on the ground to avoid being injured, police were told.
The suspect then returned to the car and drove off. The officer was not injured but there were bullet holes in his car.
He notified officers from San Juan Police Station and 15 spent 9mm shells, two live rounds of 40 calibre, and four fragments were retrieved on the scene of the shooting.
And in another incident, a 34-year-old man was shot dead in Laventille yesterday morning by men who were pretending to be police officers.
Kevon Pacheo, of Mulrain Trace, was at his home with other relatives when around 2.45 a.m. they heard a knocking at the front door.
Pacheo went to investigate and told relatives he saw three masked men wearing tactical gear with the word ‘police’ on them.
The men even identified themselves as police officers. Pacheo opened his home and was shot by the suspects.
They then removed a DVR recording device from his home. Residents on the area notified police and paramedics, however, Pacheo died as a result of his injuries.
This incident has pushed the murder toll up to 274. The comparative for the same period was 183.