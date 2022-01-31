A police officer passed away from complications due to Covid-19, a day before he was scheduled to return to work from leave.
Constable Kerry Ramkissoon, 45, died last week Wednesday at the Sangre Grande Hospital, a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated.
He became a member of the TTPS on August 11 1997 and dedicated 21 years to the service before going on leave in 2018. Ramkissoon was due to return to work last week Thursday.
He will be remembered and missed by his colleagues. Ramkissoon leaves to mourn his daughters, 19 and 16 years old and his sister, the release said.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the Executive of the TTPS are extending condolences to Ramkissoon’s family and colleagues.