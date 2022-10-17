The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is mourning the death of constable Herman Mohan, who was described as being instrumental to the TTPS during the 2015 prison break.
Mohan passed away on October 10 at his San Juan home.
Mohan enlisted in the TTPS on March 6 2009, having already served for six years as a Special Reserve Police (SRP) from 2003. He distinguished himself as an intelligent, hardworking, critical thinker, a post to the police‘s social media page stated.
It added that Sgt Indar Mangla of the E-999 Command Centre remembered Mohan as an exceptional dispatcher, who was very instrumental in capturing the escapees during a prison break in June 2015. He was the main voice from the dispatch room and his performance on that day is being used as a model for training future dispatchers within the service, the police's post said.
It also stated that Mohan will be remembered by his peers as an officer who worked tirelessly, with passion and dedication to duty. He has left an indelible mark on the E-999 Command Centre and by extension the TTPS.
The Commissioner of Police Acting Erla Christopher and the executive members of the TTPS extended condolences to Mohan’s family, friends, and colleagues.
Mohan has left to mourn his wife, his ten-year-old daughter, brother and two sisters.