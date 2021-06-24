A Special Reserve Police (SRP) Officer resigned from the TTPS on Thursday after an investigation was launched into his use of obscene language on social media while on duty.
The resignation of PC Francis has been accepted by the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.
A social media post was brought to the attention of Commissioner Griffith on June 19 which showed a video with the voice of an officer commenting on long lines at a service station in Cunupia with the use of obscene language.
The service station is located 100 feet away from the Cunupia Police Station.
Commissioner Griffith immediately requested an investigation into the matter.
Investigators were able to gather evidence that led to the identification of the vehicle in which the officer was sitting and pinpoint the location of the service station.
Commissioner Griffith stated that that type of misconduct by police officers would not be tolerated within the police service and would be dealt with swiftly.
Commissioner Griffith noted that another officer was suspended recently for making irresponsible comments on social media of a political nature and alluding it was time for an insurrection, contrary to the Police Service Regulations, 2007.
He said that all police officers of the TTPS will be held to the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and integrity as expected of them by the public and the police service.
Investigations into the incident involving PC Francis are ongoing and being conducted by Sgt Howard of the Cunupia CID.