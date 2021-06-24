Garygriffith

A Special Reserve Police (SRP) Officer resigned from the TTPS on Thursday after an investigation was launched into his use of obscene language on social media while on duty.

The resignation of PC Francis has been accepted by the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. 

A social media post was brought to the attention of Commissioner Griffith on June 19 which showed a video with the voice of an officer commenting on long lines at a service station in Cunupia with the use of obscene language.

The service station is located 100 feet away from the Cunupia Police Station.

Commissioner Griffith immediately requested an investigation into the matter.

Investigators were able to gather evidence that led to the identification of the vehicle in which the officer was sitting and pinpoint the location of the service station.

Commissioner Griffith stated that that type of misconduct by police officers would not be tolerated within the police service and would be dealt with swiftly.

Commissioner Griffith noted that another officer was suspended recently for making irresponsible comments on social media of a political nature and alluding it was time for an insurrection, contrary to the Police Service Regulations, 2007.

He said that all police officers of the TTPS will be held to the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and integrity as expected of them by the public and the police service.

Investigations into the incident involving PC Francis are ongoing and being conducted by Sgt Howard of the Cunupia CID.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+4
FRIGHTFUL FIND

FRIGHTFUL FIND

Was a jailbreak in the making?

The question is being asked following the frightening discovery of three firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, as well as a quantity of C4 explosives on Wednesday night in the vicinity of the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

The find was made by officers of the Special Operations Response Team as well as the National Security Special Operations Group (NSSOG), with assistance from the Northern Division.

No-confidence motion in Deyalsingh today

No-confidence motion in Deyalsingh today

The House of Representatives will debate a motion of no confidence in Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh at 1.30 p.m. today.

The Opposition motion is filed in the name of Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran. The Health Minister is expected to speak.

The motion is unusually short. It reads, “Whereas the Minister of Health has persistently demonstra­ted his inability to effectively undertake his duties in the health sector for the welfare of our citizens, be it resolved that this House express its lack of confidence in the Minister of Health and call for his immediate resignation.”

3 accused of rape denied bail

3 accused of rape denied bail

BAIL has been denied to three men accused of raping a woman earlier this month.

One of the men was the woman’s ex-husband and the father of her children.

The three appeared virtually before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday and were remanded into prison custody.

Based on provisions of the Bail Amendment Act, the three will have to remain in custody for at least 120 days.

Lotto agents: Allow us to accept bill payments

Lotto agents: Allow us to accept bill payments

LOTTO agents are placing all their bets on being allowed to offer their services for bill-paying customers and cellphone top-ups.

So said Trinidad and Tobago Lotto Agents Association (TTLAA) president Allen Campbell, who told the Express yesterday the agents are hopeful that at the Covid-19 news conference tomorrow Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will announce that at least 1,200 Lotto agents will be allowed to open in order to allow persons to pay their bills, along with being able to purchase phone cards.

Bus driver who walked away from home

Bus driver who walked away from home

Be on the lookout for pensioner Kenrick Titus and help save his life by contacting the police.

The 73-year-old father of Boodoosingh Lane, Rousillac suffers with Alzheimer’s disease, has been missing since April 2019 and has been spotted on four occasions — once near the PTSC bus terminus in Port of Spain, then eight months ago at King’s Wharf, San Fernando, within walking distance from the transit terminus.

Recommended for you