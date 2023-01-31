Officer suspended

Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher has suspended a police officer who was seen in a viral video with a traffic warden in Port of Spain yesterday.
Yesterday, the TTPS announced it was investigating one of its own.
But that quickly led to the suspension of the off-duty police officer, who the TTPS said was involved in an altercation with a traffic warden.
According to the statement from the TTPS, the Acting Commissioner suspended the officer from actual duty pending the outcome of the investigations.
Earlier yesterday, soon after the incident, which was caught on camera, began making the rounds on social media, Acting Police Commissioner Christopher said she had ordered an immediate investigation.
In a statement issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Christopher said, “The police officer, who was off-duty, and the female traffic warden are currently assisting investigators of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) of the TTPS following an alleged altercation today (yesterday) which occurred along Frederick Street, Port of Spain.”
She said that she, too, was made aware of what happened after the video began being shared widely.
She said she ordered an “immediate” investigation afterwards.
Vendors and passers-by (mostly women) came to aid of a female traffic warden yesterday when they witnessed an off-duty policeman attempting to place handcuffs on her and bundle her into a back-seat.
The drama happened on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, sometime around mid-morning yesterday and most of it was caught on a seven-minute-long video that has since gone viral.
The incident is being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said he was concerned about what he saw, lamenting that the police service had spent “considerable money” training their officers to deal with the public.
The video began being shared shortly after noon yesterday.
It showed a man dressed in short-pants and a T-shirt accosting the uniformed traffic warden, attempting to handcuff her and place her into the back-seat of his silver coloured Hyundai Creta. The incident occurred along lower Frederick Street, Port of Spain, in front of Aboutique Mall.
The video begins showing the heavily built officer grabbing the collar of the woman’s uniform.
Off camera a woman is heard asking, “He hit she?”
“Yes,” is the immediate reply.
“Let me go,” she is heard shouting at the man.
“Let me go,” she said again firmly.
Passers-by who began filming the incident on their cellphones also provided commentary.
“What the %$#,” says a woman off camera.
“She asked him for his licence and he don’t want to give her it,” continued the woman off camera.
“Why he roughing up the woman so?” asked another onlooker.
“I do not know,” replied the first woman.
She then explained that the warden had asked the officer for his driver’s permit.
She claimed that, “He said he’s not providing it because he showed her the police ID already. That is what caused the argument.”
All the while the videographer kept their camera on the on-going drama between the officer and the warden.
While the officer is seen struggling with the woman she does not appear to give in very easily and she tried moving her hands to prevent him from handcuffing her.
“Hey but you cannot do her that, though,” says a woman after the officer successfully gets her into the back seat.
“He’s ah police?” asks a man.
“So he say,” said the main narrator.
The warden throws items out of the man’s back seat.
Words like, “wrong and strong and stupid” began being hurled at the officer.
“All yuh call the real police, somebody call the real police,” says the warden now sitting handcuffed in the back seat.
The videographer then films the entire vehicle and even showed a woman hiding her face in the front passenger seat of the SUV.
The video ends as the person walked up Frederick Street.
Speaking with i95.5 FM yesterday Hinds said he called for an investigation into the “facts and circumstances.”
“As it now stands I cannot claim to have all of the facts but what I saw did raise as it did for the public no doubt tremendous concern and I am satisfied that they are now investigating the matter,” he said.
He continued “what I can tell you further is that the police service has spent considerable money and time in preparing our officers for more positive reactions to members of the public, more positive responses when reports are made to them and of course they are also trained to be restrained in extreme provocation and to use as much force as is strictly necessary and no more.”
“Those are the principles generally by which police and their activity is guided and I await the outcome of those investigations from those who are charged with the responsibility to look at it,” he said.