Constable Keisha Bernard who served for ten years as a police officer, passed away on May 28.
Bernard, 42, who died at the Eric Williams Medical Complex, was described as a morally grounded, pleasant, free spirited officer.
She enlisted to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on October 28, 2013 and was last attached to the Besson Street police station, Port of Spain Division. “She will be remembered as jolly, genuine, classy, a confidant, free spirited person,” a post to the police’s social media page stated.
She was described as an officer who gave yeoman service wherever she worked in the organization. WPC Bernard executed her policing duties with determined purpose, dedication and devotion, the post added.
She leaves to mourn her father and sister.
Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher and the Executive of the TTPS extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Bernard.