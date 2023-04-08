Two men were arrested in Point Fortin after two guns, TT$40,000 and foreign currency were found in their vehicle.

While along the Southern Main Road, Cap de Ville, Point Fortin, officers of the Municipal Police South observed a black Chevrolet vehicle, moving at a high speed, with two male occupants.

The officers chased and stopped the vehicle and conducted a search. They found a blue knapsack containing TT$40,000 and US$1,200. In the trunk, they found a revolver with six .38 special rounds of ammunition, and one Ruger with five 9mm ammunition.

Constable Guerra took possession of the items and both men were informed of the offences of possession of firearm and ammunition and arrested. They were taken by officers to the Point Fortin police station.

On Thursday, under the police’s Easter plan, as part of its 'Operation Grand Slam', officers of the Northern Division executed a warrant at a home in Trinidad Road, Wallerfield, and found and seized 4.2 grams of cocaine behind a gas tank in the kitchen. Three occupants of the house were arrested and expected to be charged.

Also, officers of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) conducted a roving drug exercise and road block in the Arima area and arrested one person for possession of apparatus, one for possession of cocaine and an apparatus, two for possession of camouflage and one for driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to produce a driver’s permit.

Across in Malabar, Arima, officers arrested the driver of a Nissan Almera after a chase led to packets of marijuana weighing 535 and 532 grammes being found under the front passenger seat. The driver is expected to be charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Five people were also arrested in Tobago.

Officers executed a search warrant at a house in Bon Accord and found marijuana amounting to 7.482 kilogrammes in a bedroom. A man was arrested and taken to the Scarborough police station.

Across at Feeder Road, Canaan, at an unfenced property, officers found a plastic keg buried in the ground containing 4.832 kilogrammes of marijuana, a MACK 10 firearm with an extended magazine and eight rounds of .9mm ammunition.

Officers also executed warrants in the Scarborough area, which resulted in the arrest of four people, two on an affiliation and two on outstanding warrants. They also found and seized a .380 revolver in a drain at Feeder Road Extension.

The exercises were co-ordinated by Snr Supt Jackman, spearheaded by ASP Joseph, and supervised by Inspector Bacchus of the Criminal Investigations Department, Inspector Prince of the Scarborough police station, Inspector Stewart and included other officers of the Divisional Task Force, Charlotteville police station, and Criminal Investigations Department. Constable De Freitas is continuing enquiries.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New warning for Cro Cro

New warning for Cro Cro

ATTORNEYS for calypsonian Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins have been issued with a letter for “potential breach” of a court order that was issued last month after the entertainer allegedly made certain defamatory remarks against activist and businessman Inshan Ishmael in one of his songs.

Woman sexually assaulted after boarding ‘PH’ car

Woman sexually assaulted after boarding ‘PH’ car

A woman was sexually assaulted on Thursday morning, after she boarded a private for hire “PH” car.

The woman entered the silver-coloured Nissan B14 car around 8 a.m., near the Penal Police Station. She requested to be taken to La Romaine and, along the journey, became the lone passenger in the car.

Cop’s the godfather

Cop’s the godfather

A POLICE officer, stationed at the Biche Police Station, has been named as godfather of a baby girl whom he assisted in delivering last week.

The mother of the child, along with her husband and mother arrived at the station asking for assistance in having the baby delivered, stated a media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday.

Asa Wright, transformed

Asa Wright, transformed

After being shut down for almost three years as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asa Wright Nature Centre and Lodge has been rebranded and reopened for business.

Now called HADCO Experiences at Asa Wright Nature Centre, the eco-tourist attraction has been transformed into a 29-room contemporary designed eco-resort and birdwatching paradise.

LOVE AND SACRIFICE

LOVE AND SACRIFICE

CATHOLIC Archbishop Jason Gordon preached a message of love and sacrifice in his Good Friday sermon yesterday, calling on the nation to makes sacrifices as Jesus Christ did and to be vulnerable and open to love.

During the service, held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain, Gordon said Jesus Christ made a perfect sacrifice, giving his life out of love.

Recommended for you