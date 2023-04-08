Two men were arrested in Point Fortin after two guns, TT$40,000 and foreign currency were found in their vehicle.
While along the Southern Main Road, Cap de Ville, Point Fortin, officers of the Municipal Police South observed a black Chevrolet vehicle, moving at a high speed, with two male occupants.
The officers chased and stopped the vehicle and conducted a search. They found a blue knapsack containing TT$40,000 and US$1,200. In the trunk, they found a revolver with six .38 special rounds of ammunition, and one Ruger with five 9mm ammunition.
Constable Guerra took possession of the items and both men were informed of the offences of possession of firearm and ammunition and arrested. They were taken by officers to the Point Fortin police station.
On Thursday, under the police’s Easter plan, as part of its 'Operation Grand Slam', officers of the Northern Division executed a warrant at a home in Trinidad Road, Wallerfield, and found and seized 4.2 grams of cocaine behind a gas tank in the kitchen. Three occupants of the house were arrested and expected to be charged.
Also, officers of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) conducted a roving drug exercise and road block in the Arima area and arrested one person for possession of apparatus, one for possession of cocaine and an apparatus, two for possession of camouflage and one for driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to produce a driver’s permit.
Across in Malabar, Arima, officers arrested the driver of a Nissan Almera after a chase led to packets of marijuana weighing 535 and 532 grammes being found under the front passenger seat. The driver is expected to be charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
Five people were also arrested in Tobago.
Officers executed a search warrant at a house in Bon Accord and found marijuana amounting to 7.482 kilogrammes in a bedroom. A man was arrested and taken to the Scarborough police station.
Across at Feeder Road, Canaan, at an unfenced property, officers found a plastic keg buried in the ground containing 4.832 kilogrammes of marijuana, a MACK 10 firearm with an extended magazine and eight rounds of .9mm ammunition.
Officers also executed warrants in the Scarborough area, which resulted in the arrest of four people, two on an affiliation and two on outstanding warrants. They also found and seized a .380 revolver in a drain at Feeder Road Extension.
The exercises were co-ordinated by Snr Supt Jackman, spearheaded by ASP Joseph, and supervised by Inspector Bacchus of the Criminal Investigations Department, Inspector Prince of the Scarborough police station, Inspector Stewart and included other officers of the Divisional Task Force, Charlotteville police station, and Criminal Investigations Department. Constable De Freitas is continuing enquiries.