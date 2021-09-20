A man was taken into police custody after he was persuaded to come down from the roof of the Route One Maxi Taxi Hub at City Gate, Port of Spain, on Sunday afternoon.
The man is a 41-year-old resident of Arouca.
Officers of the Central Police Station, under the supervision of Insp Soodeen, personnel from the Multi-Optional Policing Section (MOPS), under the supervision of Insp Telesford, officers of the St Clair Police Station and Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service personnel were part of the joint exercise.
Following the officers' intervention, the man came down safely and was taken into police custody.
Investigations are ongoing.