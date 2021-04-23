Former energy minister Franklin Khan will receive an official funeral.
It will be the first official funeral in the country’s experience held under Covid-19 restrictions.
Cabinet agreed to an official funeral at its meeting yesterday for the former minister and former chairman of the PNM, who died of a heart attack at home last Saturday.
He was 63 years old.
The key question is how the Covid restrictions will affect the funeral arrangements since normally at an official funeral, certain office holders are expected to be present.
At an official funeral, the attendance is usually by invitation only.
The most recent Covid-19 restrictions will expire on May 16, subject to prevailing conditions.
Yesterday, Khan’s wife, Laura Sewlal-Khan, told the Express: “We are still waiting on my daughter,” expressing the hope her daughter Khara would get on a flight soon to return to Trinidad for her father’s funeral.
She said Khan adopted her religion when they got married, so his funeral service will be held at the Curepe Presbyterian Church, and then Mayaro.
“I am taking him back home (to Mayaro),” she said.
Khan, who was baptised an Anglican at birth, will have an Anglican service in Mayaro.
This Anglican service is likely to be at Mafeking Junction, which is the area where Khan grew up.
Khan will be buried at the Radix Cemetery, where both his mother and brother are interred.
The hearse will drive through his home village in Mayaro so that people from the village could pay their final respects to him.
The funeral will be live-streamed so that members of the public can view it.
However, Sewlal-Khan said no date for the funeral has been set as yet.