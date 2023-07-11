Oh Professor Brinsley - Colleagues mourn a legend

Professor emeritus at The UWI Dr Patricia Mohammed had a long professional and personal relationship with Dr Brinsley Samaroo. She and some of her colleagues share their recollections here:
“The last time I saw Brinsley earlier this year he jokingly said in his characteristic unselfconscious dry humour, that he had been invited and fully funded for a conference in Fiji but he had recently had a stent operation for his heart and his daughter Kavita had forbidden him to go on this long journey to the other end of the globe. So instead he was off to Suriname to another conference in the first week of June. He possessed an amazing intellectual, activist and exploratory energy that was conveyed every time you met him, even briefly in passing. He would invite you to another engagement that he was supporting or regaled you with the latest book or paper he was writing.
Gabrielle Hosein described him as a walking encyclopaedia, and that he was. “The knowledge that he carried around in his head was well informed and erudite, spanning a wide range of historical subjects from the arcane to the everyday. It was not a selfish knowledge that he possessed as if to say I am of the learned. Brinsley’s learning was completely and totally in service of others, to this country and its history. The connections he made was catholic in its reach, to our many ethnic roots and the vast continents of legacies that bound us all together. From this knowledge and a shrewdness well concealed under a gentle façade he would dispel an unsurmountable generosity, and critique where needed.
“His knowledge was not earned lightly – he was the proverbial student and scholar. It’s a well-known fact that his unofficial office since his retirement was at a dedicated table in the West Indiana division of The University of the West Indies Library at St Augustine. He was an indefatigable historical guide possessing an indelible data map of these islands that far exceeded any Google search as he told these stories with humour and pathos that brought his subjects of the past to life, whether he was dealing with some old dreadful colonial master or an indentured Indian female entrepreneur he had discovered.
“Brinsley in a way resembled the old venerated school master who would help and guide the people of his village to realise their potential. He delighted in their growth and successes as if it were his own. We will miss all of these humane qualities about this gentleman whose life was a gift to this society. When he fell ill and the news of his illness spread about his hospitalisation, when the family permitted visits to say good bye to him, and the report from his doctor provided an image of him in an unconscious but peaceful sleep, the deepening sadness at the inevitability of his condition became more and more pressing. That and an existence well and fully reaped up to the night he fell ill, rendered up a poem by Emily Dickinson which best expresses how the energy of someone so abundant with life had to leave this earth. And so I end with her elegy that describes his passing:
Because I could not stop for death.
He kindly stopped for me.
The carriage held but just ourselves,
And immortality.
We slowly drove, he knew no haste.
And I had put away my labour and my leisure too,
For his civility.
Dr Lovell Francis, a former history lecturer at the St Augustine campus:
“You will not be surprised to know that a million years ago when I attended The UWI St Augustine campus, I had my own weird modus operandi for note taking. I have truly never been a copious recorder of other people’s words, but I listened and I would write a brief summary that I could make sense of and expand upon later. In that way I made the knowledge mine.
“But, if a lecturer said something that I found particularly interesting I always scribbled it in the margins. And to me that was always more important because I remember those scribblings to this day. And, and, let’s just say that with some lecturers the margins were always empty, whereas with others there was seldom enough space to write everything.
Prof Brinsley Samaroo was a man for whom to fill the margins, and I truly still remember all of those titbits to this day: there is no Irish potato, it should be called an Inca potato: the Aztecs created modern corn; Rabelais laughing at the absurd cannibal myths of his contemporary Europeans and literally a million more. I think I even inherited my very (very) distinct distaste for Columbus from him.
“He was a witty educator with a dry sense of humour and a mountain of information in his head that he was more than willing to share with students. And because of that, he was a mentor to many and an inspiration to many more, including me. One of the last things he said to me, when we last spoke was that I would find my way back to academia. We shall see, but in the interim, may he rest in peace. “Bless.”