Energy Minister Stuart Young said a report of a truck illegally dumping oil into the Caroni River has received immediate attention.
Activist and businessman Inshan Ishmael alerted authorities yesterday to the illegal dumping and the truck’s registration number and photographs were provided.
The Express contacted the minister, who responded via WhatsApp: “The information was sent to me and I have asked that Mr Ishmael be contacted and that this be verified and actioned.”
In a telephone interview with the Express, Ishmael said he shared the information with the minister and was assured that the matter would be looked into. Ishmael said the culprit must be found and charged.
“What we want is for charges to be laid, it cannot be that somebody can throw anything they want and get away with it. This is endangering our ecosystem and somebody has to be charged and held accountable,” he said.
The illegal oil dumping, he said, took place at the end of the Bamboo main road, at the intersection of the Guayabal and Caroni rivers.
“That is at the mouth of the Caroni River and that is going to flow straight down to the mangroves and its going to affect the flamingos, the scarlet ibis and everything, plus the crab population as well,” he said.
Ishmael said illegal dumping is a weekly activity and there have been instances of people dumping things from coconut shells, ceiling pieces and furniture. He said they are dumping on farm lands and some are burning tyres and the smoke has been affecting the Bamboo community.
“The other times the illegal dumping impacted the village but this time it will impact the ecosystem,” he said.
“This is a national problem, if you look all over Trinidad and Tobago you will see people dumping indiscriminately. Trinidadians, sadly, like to dump, for instance in Bamboo Number 2 right at the entrance someone has chosen to go and dump their garbage and there is no collection point there,” he added.
He said the lack of enforcement is the root of why people continue these illegal actions.
Said Ishmael, “You have never heard of somebody dumping oil and getting a big charge. So at the end of the day people see this as a joke.”
The Express spoke to the witness who saw the oil being dumped.
The man said when he saw the truck parked at the river bed he went over and spoke to the driver and enquired what was happening.
The Bamboo resident said he was told that they were “pumping water” but when he checked himself he saw it was oil being deposited into the river and he immediately raised an alarm.
He said the truck driver and another person who was with him left the area but he was able to get photographs of the registration plates which he shared in the Bamboo community chat.