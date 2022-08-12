THE Environmental Management Authority (EMA) said on Friday an investigation will be launched into how some "three barrels" of an oily substance entered a drainage area in the Caroni Swamp Bird Sanctuary.
The spill appeared to have occurred on Thursday, with the agency being alerted and issuing an emergency crew to the area, which borders the Caroni Flyover on the Uriah Butler Highway.
Mop-up operations began Thursday evening and continued into Friday morning, with the Authority confirming in a statement that an "oily substance" had been found at the site.
"The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) was informed by the Forestry Division of The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries of a spill of oily material in the Caroni Swamp at around 5pm on Thursday, 11 August 2022," the agency stated.
The incident was highlighted on Thursday night by Chaguanas West MP, Dinesh Rambally, on his Facebook page.
He raised a concern as to how much of the oily substance had been spilled and how far into the Caroni Swamp it could have reached.
Rambally said traces of the substance were observed in a drain close to an entrance of the Bird Sanctuary, near the highway. He showed areas close to the site as well as the walls of the drain, where some of the substance was still present. Rambally said it was possible that the substance had been spilled by a truck, either because old oil had been poured out or there had been a leak.
The EMA said it "immediately" informed the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI).
"The EMA’s Environmental Police Unit (EPU) visited the site on the same day," the Authority said.
Rambally, who visited on Thursday and again on Friday morning, said he had raised a concern as the Bird Sanctuary was a protected, eco-sensitive area and represented a "treasure trove" not only to Trinidad and Tobago but to the Caribbean.
“I am very concerned as to where this spill has reached. If it has reached the riverine areas because that can spell certain disaster for the wildlife and fishes," Rambally said, noting that the substance appeared to have entered a drainage area.
According to the EMA, the ODPM "procured a vacuum truck and other equipment for the clean-up, which commenced at 6:30pm last evening, 11 August 2022".
The Authority said "the estimated amount of oily material is three barrels".
The initial spill response was supervised by the ODPM and then handed over to Steve Lalbeharry, the EMA’s Regional Coordinator, around 7:50pm, the release said.
The response included the use of absorbent booms, while a drone survey and initial assessment of the drainage of the potential source were conducted.
A sample was taken by the Forestry Division, and this will be handed over to the IMA, the EMA said "however no source has been identified".
The EMA advised that it has made a request to Superintendent Simon of the TTPS Central Division for "assistance with security at the site given the location and, in an effort, to prevent any further unauthorised access".
The TTPS Highway Patrol Unit, Police Officers of Caroni Police Station and Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force were present during the exercise, the EMA said.
It also stated:
"Further surveillance will be conducted by Forestry Division along with EMA and IMA today to assess impacted areas along the river and whether it entered the Gulf of Paria. Further recovery and clean-up works will be conducted, and all contaminated material will be handed over to an approved facility for handling/ disposal."