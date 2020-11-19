A caiman is covered in oil in the mangrove at the bank of the Godineau River, following an oil spill on November 18, in the vicinity of New Cut Channel in Woodland, near La Romaine. Photo: DEXTER PHILIP
The mangroves near the bank of the Godineau River, show the effect of an oil spill which occurred in the vicinity of New Cut Channel in Woodland on November 18. The spill resulted from a ruptured 16-inch trunk pipeline belonging to Heritage Petroleum. Photo: DEXTER PHILIP
Employees of Heritage Petroleum are taken along the Godineau River by fisherman Deoraj Ramlal, as they track the flow of an oil spill in the vicinity of New Cut Channel in Woodland. The spill, which occurred on November 18, resulted from a rupture in one of Heritage's 16-inch trunk pipeline. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP
Fisherman Shawn Michael Phillip shows the pipeline where the oil spill emanated from. The spill led to oil flowing into the Godineau River in the vicinity of New Cut Channel Woodland, near La Romaine. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP
The oil-stained leaves and branches of mangrove trees along the Godineau River show the extent of the impact of an oil spill on November 18. The spill, which originated from a ruptured 16-inch Heritage Petroleum trunk pipeline, occurred in the vicinity of New Cut Channel in Woodland, near La Romaine. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP
AN oil spill in the vicinity of New Cut Channel in Woodland, which has affected wildlife and water courses, is being dealt with by the Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd.
In a media release yesterday, Heritage said officials were immediately dispatched to the site upon receiving a report of the spill.
According to Heritage, the spill was as a result of a rupture in its 16-inch trunk pipeline.
“The pipeline was isolated and is in the process of being clamped. Heritage Petroleum is mobilising all available resources including the services of specialised oil-spill response contractors to clean up the affected areas,” the release stated.
A wildlife rescue, conservation and rehabilitation team was also engaged.
The company stated that booms were being deployed along the Godineau River to restrict further spread downstream, and ongoing surveillance was being conducted to ensure the totality of the spill was contained.
Heritage said following an assessment of the spill, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and other regulatory agencies, including the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA), were notified.