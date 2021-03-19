THERE was a man working out of the Port of Port of Spain back in the 70s whose job it was to take a boat out to the cargo ships anchored in the deep to sign in the seamen arriving from every part of the world.
If the sea was rough, it would take Monteith Saunders a nauseating hour to get to the vessels.
He had to time the swells, throw himself onto the rope ladder and climb on board to check documents and flags, and resolve criminal matters and pay disputes.
Saunders retired from the post in 1974 at the age of 60, with a secret unknown to all except those closest to him.
It turns out that long before he ended up with that maritime job, Saunders was one of the highest-ranking employees in the Trinidad Government Railway (TGR) which, for close to 100 years, was the island’s most-important means of transportation, carrying cargo and crops, and far more people and produce than the coastal steamers.
In the quarter-century he worked the rails, Saunders held almost every position and worked in every train station in the system that was more than 170 kilometres long at its height.
He moved from the lowest position at the TGR to one of the most senior—that of stationmaster.
The trains on which he travelled and the terminal buildings he oversaw are all but gone, save for some crumbling concrete and brickwork, and those engines at the Harris Promenade, San Fernando, and Fort San Andres, Port of Spain.
But what he saw and experienced during his career is alive in the memory.
A memory so sharp that Saunders recalls every date and incident, and the emotions he felt as the government of the day began closing the lines and stations, one by one, until there were none.
Saunders ended up retiring in Marabella, his home a street away from the railway terminal where the tracks from Princes Town and Port of Spain converged on the way to San Fernando and places farther South.
And it is here, looking through a file of TGR documents and photographs chronicling his life, that Saunders told his story to us.
St Vincent Street, San Fernando, was the place of his birth—September 16, 1924.
He had two sisters. They attended the Wesleyan Methodist School on Harris Promenade.
At age 16, Saunders said he was training towards becoming a teacher, having successfully passed the first of three exams.
But in the Easter of 1941, “on a whim”, he decided to apply to the TGR and to an oil company, in what was then the oil-boom town of Fyzabad.
There were no vacancies in the oilfield, but the TGR sent a letter containing a train pass and an invitation to an interview in Port of Spain.
Saunders did not hesitate.
He was assigned to the Penal station located along the San Francique Road.
The date, May 16, 1941.
He took up duties as an “unqualified student” and learned quickly, was promoted to “qualified student” within a year, having passed the telegraphic examination, a necessary skill since this was the way messages were transmitted along the lines (telephones were few and unreliable, said Saunders).
Back then, the railway reached all the way to Siparia, the line travelling along an embankment through the Oropouche Lagoon, not far from the disputed route of the Point Fortin Highway extension that may connect Debe to Penal.
The train fare from San Fernando to Penal then was ten cents.
In 1942, he was posted to the Caroni station.
“We had to get there by 5.30 a.m. before the first train rolled and went to sleep after the last train left, except at crop time when the trains were going all through the night. But most times, my work was done by about half six in the evening when that train coming from Siparia passed our station on the way to Port of Spain. It stopped at every halt and station, taking about three hours for the entire trip,” he said.
The following year, Saunders was promoted to goods clerk and assigned to the San Fernando terminal.
“It was the height of World War II and almost everything was moving by rail—rice, flour, mail, equipment. The goods train brought the cargo from the Port of Spain port and discharged it in San Fernando, and from there we had an ancillary service, a fleet of TGR lorries that would take it around the county, all the way to Icacos.
“That was when the Americans were also operating their own locomotives. They brought in their own crew and wagons and engines to carry equipment to the base in Wallerfield. They left everything for us after the war,” he related.
In 1945, Saunders was given the job of bookings clerk, selling tickets out of that San Fernando Railway Station, the ruins of which are still there.
“It is heart-rending to see that building now. Back then, it was the hub, the terminal for the Princes Town train and as important as the stations in Port of Spain, St Joseph and Jerningham Junction, and the stationmaster was an important person in the community,” said Saunders.
In 1948, he was transferred to the Siparia station and the following year became the assistant stationmaster at the Williamsville station, located along the rail line to Princes Town. He moved on to the position of train clerk at the Princes Town station and stayed there until it closed (the exact date of closure to passenger traffic was April 1, 1953, although goods traffic continued until June 8, 1953, according to historian/researcher Glen Beadon).
Saunders said: “I was there the day it closed. They say the route was not profitable. I remained there for a few months afterwards until all the TGR equipment was secured and removed. I then returned to San Fernando as the chief bookings clerk”.
Appointed stationmaster
where it all began
Saunders said that was when he was appointed as stationmaster, and returned to Penal where he first began his career. By then, the TGR was only operating a train to transport schoolchildren from Siparia to San Fernando and back.
He was there when the San Fernando to Siparia line, as well as the Sangre Grade line, was closed in 1953.
Saunders would work at the Cunupia station until 1959 before returning to San Fernando as an assistant stationmaster, and stayed until that final train arrived there on August 30, 1965, remaining on duty in the building as the assets of the company were dismantled, leaving only the Arima to Port of Spain line still open.
Saunders said at one point in his career, he had the duty of relieving the stationmaster, and as a result, worked in every single station in the TGR system.
“It was an onerous thing, you see, because you would leave home and not see it for days, moving by train from one station to another to take up duties,” he said.
Following a stint at the San Juan station, Saunders ended up as a relief for the stationmaster in Port of Spain.
“And that is when the end of the railway caught me (on December 28, 1968). I was the one who received the last train. It was no shock. We knew it was coming. Some of my friends and associates had already left or accepted transfers to the government service.
“But as before, I remained on duty (along with a couple administrative clerks) for several months as the train went out to bring in all the equipment. I was told to report to a government ministry after I took my vacation. And that is how I ended up as a Clerk III in the Harbour Masters Division in 1969, and promoted to assistant shipping master in 1972.”
The assets of TGR were absorbed into the newly created Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC).
About Monteith Saunders
Monteith Saunders is the father of ten (eight children with wife, Cilma, who died in 1974 at age 44).
At last count, he said he was the grandfather of 50, great-grandfather of 50, and the great-great-grandfather of one.
“I never remarried. I lived for my children. I have had a remarkable life and two careers, but the railway, I loved it.”
On his way to his 97th birthday, Saunders is without a doubt the oldest-surviving former employee of the railway system that so many Trinidadians wish was still with us.
He is older that the TGR, which existed between 1876 and 1968.
Still mentally and physically sharp, he said: “My body is like an old English castle, you see. It crumbles, brick by brick, but still stands after all that time.”
The last of the great railway men
Glen Beadon is a railway historian/research who has done more work than any other in chronicling and preserving the history of the rail system in Trinidad. He has been in touch with Monteith Saunders for years.
Said Beadon: “He is indeed now one of the last of the great railwaymen and it is hard to imagine the importance his job once held back in the day, at a time when almost all communication was made by rail. I first read about Mr Saunders in 2014. From the moment I found out that he was the last Station Master at Princes Town, my heart was set on meeting him. He told me that “Working in the Trinidad Government Railways was a challenging occupation, which presented a new situation each and every day. The job on the surface appeared to be very simple, but it was like a river, which appeared to be tranquil on the surface, but had serious and dangerous undercurrents which would sweep you away and drown you at a moment’s notice if you were not careful and/or competent to deal with the undertow when it presented itself. No two days were the same”.
Regarding the qualifications required to be a station master back in the days of the Trinidad Government Railway, Beadon said that one of the most important was the full understanding and operation of Morse Code used by what was known as the “Telegraph”.
“Morse code uses variable length sequences of short and long duration signals (dits and dahs, colloquially called dots and dashes) to represent source information. To become fully qualified, Mr Saunders had to study not only Morse Code and be able to transmit a minimum number of words per minute, but he was also trained in how to operate the electric telegraph equipment which before the arrival of the telephone was the main form of communication across the country. “
Beadon said that Saunders recalled that, as a boy, he had travelled from San Fernando along the Cipero line to Princes Town to spend holidays with his uncle, Hamilton Oliver Bramble who worked as assistant station master there for the TGR. This revelation was an important one for me as he, Mr Saunders, was the first person I had ever met that travelled on that service, which closed in 1933. The Cipero tramway was the first railway in Trinidad and first opened to passengers between The Cross and Princes Town in 1859. The line was eventually extended into San Fernando and along it trains called at Cross, Victoria village, Corynth, Ste Madeleine, Jordan Hill Junction, Friendship, Malgretoute and Princes Town. Until 1914 trains used to run into the centre of Princes Town along what is now known as Tramway Street, later the line was diverted through Glenroy tunnel and ran into the TGR station along with trains from the Guaracara line.
“Saunders is an integral living part of Trinidad’s railway history and his mind today still being as sharp as it is has allowed us the privilege of personal first hand testimony of the railway and a history now long forgotten said Beadon.