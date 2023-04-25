Residents of Olera Heights Housing Development, in San Fernando, have been without pipe- borne water for almost four weeks. And they are pleading with the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to respond.
Sherry Ann Saunders, who occupied a top-floor apartment, said, yesterday, that residents were frustrated. She said, “I have been living here for 13 years and we have always had problems for water. But this is the worst we ever experienced.”
Saunders led a group of residents in a peaceful protest outside the building complex at Circular Road yesterday.
Standing in the rain, Saunders said residents were unable to clean their homes and bodies.
“I have a 400-gallon tank and it is just my husband and I that live there. We both work during the day, we don’t use much water and right now that tank is depleted to the extent that, last week, I could not bathe to go to work,” she said.
The Express was told that the housing complex has eight apartment buildings—each with 28 units —on the compound.
Saunders said most residents were affected by the water shortage.
“My husband every evening would bring six jalitre bottles of water from his workplace for me, so in the morning I would just wash the most precious parts of my body and the rest of my body I will use moist wipes. I couldn’t even bathe. I use disposal wares, no laundry for two weeks,” she said.
Saunders said she had contacted the HDC multiple times on the matter butthere was no response.
“Last Friday, I went into HDC and waited until I saw someone and told them about it. They assured us that it would be resolved. We are still waiting,” she said.
The Express reached out to the HDC yesterday, but there was no immediate response.