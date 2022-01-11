Olympian Deon Lendore has been killed in a car crash in Texas.
News of his death surfaced on social media late Monday with his fellow athletes mourning the loss of T&T’s 2012 Olympic bronze medalist.
Lendore, 29, represented T&T at three Olympic Games; London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. He earned a bronze medal in London in the 4x400m , and was a 2015 World championship silver medalist (4x400m).
Lendore, who is from Arima, also won three bronze medals in the World Indoor Championships and was also a 4×400 bronze medalist at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru in 2019.
Trinidad and Tobago’s four-time Olympic Medalist and NBC Sports Analyst and Sprint Coach Ato Boldon tweeted, “Lendore killed in a car crash in Texas.”
Jamaica’s middle-distance runner Natoya Goule wrote on Instagram: “I’m in total shock Deon. You broke my heart.”
American Darrell Hill wrote: “RIP Champ. Thank you for all the laughs and good vibes man.”
“Literally one of the most humble, funniest, go getters I’ve ever seen. I’m blessed to have witnessed you as a teammate. Rest well Deon” wrote a coach at Texas A&M where Lendore trained.
In reacting to the news, a shocked Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis said: “Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track.
“Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour , patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club , Community of Arima and all who he would have touched. It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement.”