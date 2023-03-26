A NATIONAL athlete who represented this country at both the Commonwealth and the Olympics Games is expected to make an appearance in court sometime this week charged with possession of an illegal firearm, ammunition and marijuana.
The 32-year-old athlete was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after officers who were conducting a road check exercise found the items in his vehicle.
Police stated that between 3 p.m., and 6 p.m., they were conducting the exercise near the Debe Roundabout on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway when they had cause to stop the athlete. During a search of his vehicle, they allegedly found an illegal handgun loaded with four rounds of ammunition.
Also found in the car was 62.5 grammes of marijuana.
While it is legal for a person to have marijuana in their possession in public, the weight cannot exceed 30 grammes.
The athlete was detained and taken into police custody for questioning.
During the exercise, 22 other drivers were charged for driving in excess of the speed limit.
Conducting the exercise were Insp Harold Ogiste along with Cpls Harrilal and Mohammed among others.