The Ombudsman has initiated summary criminal proceedings at the Port of Spain District Court against Kathy Ann Mills-Mark, Chief Executive Officer of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, following her failure to attend hearings to which she was summoned contrary to Section 10 of the Ombudsman Act Chapter 2:52.
According to a statement issued this afternoon, the Office of the Ombudsman issued two summonses on April 1 and April 4, 2022, requiring Mills-Mark to appear before Ombudsman Rajmanlal Joseph on April 20, to give evidence in two separate complaints against the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
The first hearing pertained to a delay in the Corporation addressing a complaint about the construction of illegal structures on a government reserve. The second hearing was in relation to the Corporation’s delay in addressing a complaint of the blockage of the roadway at Gittens Street, Tacarigua.
According to the Office of the Ombudsman, hen the hearings were convened at 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. respectively as scheduled, CEO Mills-Mark failed to appear and checks with the Office of the Ombudsman’s Registry confirmed that no excuse was forwarded from Mills-Mark or the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation to explain her absence.
To date, the Office of the Ombudsman has not received any lawful justification or excuse for the absence of Mills-Mark at the hearings to which she was summoned.
Since his appointment on May 19th, 2021, the Ombudsman has conducted 102 hearings in relation to 210 matters under investigation.
Should public authorities fail to respond to the Ombudsman’s requests for information in the conduct of his investigations, he shall so exercise the jurisdiction reposed in his Office by virtue of Section 97 (1) of the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago.
Under Section 97 (1), the Ombudsman shall have the powers of the High Court to summon witnesses to appear before him and to compel them to give evidence on oath and to produce documents relevant to the proceedings before him.