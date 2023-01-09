Trinidad and Tobago has received 16 bids on the eleven blocks offered to companies by the Ministry of Energy and Energy industries in its 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round.
This is the most successful bid round since 2012.
The auction closed on Monday.
The blocks on offer were Aripero, Buenos Ayres, Charuma, Cipero, Cory D, Cory F, Guayaguayare, St Mary’s, South West Peninsula Onshore, South West Peninsula Offshore and Tulsa.
Each bid is expected to contain technical and commercial evaluation proposals, a minimum work programme, minimum expenditure obligation and a signing bonus.
The bidders will have two deliver an oral presentation to support their technical and commercial evaluations.
If successful, the bidders will receive an Exploration and Production License within 30 days of notification of the acceptance of their offer.
This is the first on-land bid round in nine years. On the last occasion, there were eleven bids on three blocks. The Rio Claro, Ortoire, and St. Mary’s Blocks.
All three blocks have seen some exploration success with Touchstone producing natural gas from its Ortoire block.
The closing ceremony of 2022 Trinidad and Tobago Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round was held on Monday afternoon at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries in Port of Spain.