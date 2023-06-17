A Trincity man who made arrangements online to meet with a customer interested in purchasing two cell phones, had the items stolen after he went to a new meeting point.
According to a police report, around 7.17 p.m. on Friday, a 34-year-old online seller went to deliver two cell phones valued $8,650 to a customer at Bypass Road, Arima. However, the meet-up location was changed at the last minute, resulting in him going to Punnette Avenue, Pinto, after following a GPS coordinate.
He met with the suspect in a desolate location along Punnette Avenue and, while he was distracted, the customer snatched the package containing the cell phones, ran and escaped through some bushes.
Investigations are continuing.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is cautioning the public to be vigilant when conducting online transactions.