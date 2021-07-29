The TTPS has issued a report on the fatal shooting of Justin Pegus.
The report is as follows:
"An 18-year-old youth was killed and a firearm was recovered following a police-involved shooting in Penal on Tuesday 27th July, 2021.
Around 9.45 p.m. on Tuesday 27th July, 2021, officers of Penal Criminal
Investigation Department (CID) and South Western Task Force, were on duty, when they received information that individuals were in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition at a house at Rock Road, Penal.
The officers proceeded to the location and conducted a search at the house.
During the search, the officers saw a man seated on a bed holding a firearm. PC Soogrim identified himself as a police officer and instructed the man to drop the gun.
However, the man continued to raise and point the gun in the direction of the officer. On seeing the impending threat to his life, the officer discharged one round from his TTPS issued firearm.
The officers then conveyed the injured man to the Siparia Health District Facility.
The injured man was pronounced dead on arrival at the health facility.
Police took possession of a firearm which was found at the scene.
Investigations are currently ongoing."