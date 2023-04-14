One casket for mom and daughter killed in blaze
Nikita Braxton-Benjamin
One casket with two wreaths and three pictures.
These were the focal points yesterday during the funeral service of Kemba Phillip-Morris and her eight-year-old daughter, Zaya.
The pictures were of both of them.
They died in a fire at their Quinam Road, Siparia, home on April 2.
The pastor, during the service at the Siparia Open Bible Church, called the situation “unfair”.
Family members were inconsolable and Phillip-Morris’ husband of 17 years, Brendon Morris, cried uncontrollably as the casket was wheeled out to the hearse.
Dozens of people attended, leaving several standing outside the church building.
Pastor Newellyne McIntosh said while there may be questions, they belong to God.
“There are things in this life that are unfair to us, and here is evidence of one of those things. There are things that are unkind, there are things that are unreasonable, there are things that will have us to think and to question Almighty God, as we say locally, it cuts deep.”
But quoting from the Bible, McIntosh said, “Good is the word of the Lord.”
He said: “God knows best. We can’t understand what has happened but God knows best.... There are some things that we may think that may be wrong: how can God take this little girl, why did God take her mom? Why and why, all the why and probably and supposed, it belongs to God.”
He told mourners to ask God to give strength and courage to go through the situation as he said “this too will pass”.
McIntosh said the sudden news of their deaths reminded him of the game of hide and seek.
“Ready or not, here I come,” he said, as he compared the line used in the game to death.
He said death will come to all, and called on those present to prepare themselves. “We need to set our hearts and our lives in order,” he said.
Eulogies were done during the closed-casket funeral by Phillip-Morris’ relatives Princess and Louann.
They remembered the mother of three as a person who lived for her family, and described her as peaceful, humble, caring, simple and reserved person who did not hold grudges.
Phillip-Morris, 41, a senior supervisor at a bakery, was remembered as a cheerful person with a positive attitude.
She was also a former netballer who enjoyed sporting events.
Zaya’s cousin Jahzara Bellille recalled her ways, mimicking her voice several times as she recalled the words she used to say.
She described the Standard One pupil of St Brigid’s Girls’ RC School as polite and one who loved to dance, make videos and play sports.
She added that nothing was hard for Zaya to do, and she was helpful to teachers and friendly to her classmates.
The beach was her favourite place, Jahzara said, adding that Zaya had a special bond with her brother, Zaydon, and sister, Zola.
Grandmother Cassandra McKnight also shared about Zaya and her daughter-in-law, saying: “You are truly the angels He took from us.”
The fire happened around 5.15 a.m. and Phillip-Morris was able to alert her sister and two older children to the blaze, and ensured they made their way safely out of the house. She stayed and tried to save Zaya.
They did not make it out.
In an interview with the Express following the incident, Brendon Morris blamed the “incompetence” of the authorities.
Residents said the fire truck took about 40 minutes to arrive, and this was due to the Penal Fire Station having to respond as there was no functional fire tender at the Siparia Fire Station.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds last week said: “It’s unfortunate on this occasion the fire tender associated with the Siparia station was undergoing repairs and, as is usually done, they had to get a vehicle form the next closest point which was, in this case, Penal, and it took all of 12 minutes to get there and the tragedy had by then taken root.”
He said the lead time from when an order is made for a custom fire tender or water tanker would be between 15 and 18 months.
“I ordered them. The Cabinet approved it and we are expecting one of them in about three weeks; and others, the processes are being developed, so it’s an ongoing thing and we are expecting more as the time goes by.”
Phillip-Morris and Zaya were interred at the Siparia Public Cemetery. Several wreaths were placed on their grave.
