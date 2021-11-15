De Emile Mohammed, Clinical Coordinator, NWRHA Covid-19 Parallel Healthcare System kidney transplant are among the most
Patients undergoing dialysis treatment and persons who have undergone kidney transplant are among those deemed most vulnerable in Trinidad and Tobago to the Covid-19, with one in three facing the risk of death if they contract the virus.
So said Dr Emile Mohammed, Clinical Coordinator at the North West Regional Health Authority’s (NWRHA) Covid-19 parallel healthcare system.
Mohammed, who was speaking during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, provided some background data to support his position.
“In February of 2020, one of the first deaths that was reported in the US was in fact a dialysis patient in his fifties. And we understood the potential catastrophe that Covid could cause to dialysis patients in our dialysis communities, as early as the. And from March 2020, Trinidad, like the rest of the Western Hemisphere, was trying to put as many measures in place as we could to protect this vulnerable population.”
He said by July of last year, the information and the data started to come out, and a large study from the UK actually showed that if someone had advanced chronic kidney disease or were a dialysis patient, they were more likely to die from Covid compared to all the other risk factors including obesity, diabetes and underlying lung disease.
“It really was devastating what Covid was doing to the kidney population.”
He stated that by the end of last year, they began seeing studies from around the world and were getting a better handle on what Covid was doing to dialysis patients.
“A large study from Europe had shown that the death rate when contracting Covid within 28 days for a dialysis or transplant patient was upward of 25 per cent. So that was the sort of background that we knew and were experiencing here in Trinidad as well,” Mohammed said.
Noting that Trinidad and Tobago had three dedicated hospitals or dialysis centres in the parallel healthcare system for confirmed Covid-positive patients, namely the Arima, Couva and Augustus Long Hospitals, Mohammed added that Arima is the largest centre that can facilitate dialysis patients.
“Within the last six months, from May to October, those three centres have accommodated 259 dialysis patients. Now this number does not include the emergency patients who needed emergency dialysis in our ICUs (Intensive Care Units) and our HDUs (High Dependency Units), we use a specialised treatment called CRRT (continuous renal replacement therapy). This does not include that, the majority of our patients are our regular dialysis patients.
“And this information is extremely worrisome because another piece of data that comes out of what we’ve been looking at, is that of these 259 patients, 30.5 per cent have died from Covid. So for a kidney or dialysis patient, the chances of dying from Covid is almost one in three. That’s how devastating it has been for our vulnerable dialysis population.”
He said another concern arising from the data at hand, is the sheer number and volume of dialysis patients who have had Covid in the last six months.
“The vast majority of those 259 patients were regular dialysis patients and actually represents 14 per cent of our total dialysis population.
“You must remember that dialysis patients can’t lock down like the rest of us. They can’t stay home like the rest of us, they have to travel. To some extent they have to congregate. They have to interact with the people who provide their life-saving dialysis treatment, so the same rules don’t apply for them.”
Stating that far too many people who are dialysing and on dialysis, are not vaccinated, which poses a problem, Mohammed said: “In 2021 we’ve had a lot more data that have shown us that there is benefit of vaccinating the immunocompromised. In other words, a dialysis patient has a suppressed immune system and that’s one of the reasons why they’re so vulnerable to Covid, and they benefit from vaccination.”
He said lately, a lot of the information, research and data they’re getting is because these persons immune system is suppressed, which means they may not generally respond and generate the antibodies to a vaccine, compared to the general population.
“And the research is leading us in a direction that shows us a third dose of your vaccine does improve your antibody levels, and does give you protection as a dialysis patient.
“So, it’s extremely important. I’m asking patients with advanced chronic kidney disease, I’m asking patients who are a dialysis patient, in fact, I’m asking on behalf of all the overwhelmed and exhausted doctors who look after these patients, if you are a dialysis patient, please go and get vaccinated. If you are a dialysis patient who has been vaccinated, please take up the offer of your third dose, it will give you additional protection.
“If you are a loved one, a family member, a friend of a dialysis patient, please go and get vaccinated. If you’re the driver, if you’re a healthcare worker, and you are around dialysis patients, please get vaccinated,” Mohammed pleaded.
He said it is extremely important at this juncture that we protect the most vulnerable in our society, and that dialysis patients are sadly at the top of that list of people that we need to protect.