A man with a licensed to carry a firearm, was arrested on Saturday, after being found with a virtual arsenal.
At around 435p.m Saturday, police officers attached to the Cumuto Highway Patrol were conducting road checks along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on the East bound lane Maloney, when they searched a Ford Ranger driven a 29-year-old man of Tunapuna.
The officers found a Glock 45 pistol, a Glock 17 pistol, a Glock 43x pistol, a Sig Sauer P320 pistol, a Sig Sauer MPX semi-automatic machine gun, and different types of ammunition.
Police obtained a search warrant for the man’s house and found a shotgun, 22 calibre rifle, 5.56 calibre rifle, and more ammunition exceeding the amount he was authorized to carry.