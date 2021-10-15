Covid-19

Tobago has reported one new Covid-19 fatality.

According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the patients was a 65-year-old male with co-morbidities.

The Covid-19 death toll on the island now stands at 91.

There were also 13 new cases of the coronavirus on the island.

Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at October 14:

New cases - 13

Active cases - 295

Patients in State isolation - 30

Patients in Home isolation - 261

Patients in ICU - 4

Patients at Step-down facility - 0

Discharges - 3

New deaths - 1

Total persons tested - 15,762

Total positive cases (March 2020 to present) - 3,046

Total patients recovered - 2,660

Total deaths - 91

Partial vaccinations (2-dose vaccines) - 21,922

Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 19,486

The Division of Health is advising all persons with flu-like symptoms to stay at home, and call the Covid-19 Hotline toll free number, 800 HEAL (4325).

