Tobago has reported one new Covid-19 fatality.
According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the patients was a 65-year-old male with co-morbidities.
The Covid-19 death toll on the island now stands at 91.
There were also 13 new cases of the coronavirus on the island.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at October 14:
New cases - 13
Active cases - 295
Patients in State isolation - 30
Patients in Home isolation - 261
Patients in ICU - 4
Patients at Step-down facility - 0
Discharges - 3
New deaths - 1
Total persons tested - 15,762
Total positive cases (March 2020 to present) - 3,046
Total patients recovered - 2,660
Total deaths - 91
Partial vaccinations (2-dose vaccines) - 21,922
Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 19,486
The Division of Health is advising all persons with flu-like symptoms to stay at home, and call the Covid-19 Hotline toll free number, 800 HEAL (4325).