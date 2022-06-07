THE State has just one more witness to call against Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke on a series of sexual offences he allegedly committed six years ago.
Amongst the charges against Duke is the rape of a woman who was employed at the Public Services Association (PSA) while he was the union’s president.
He is currently facing a preliminary enquiry at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court for the offences allegedly committed in 2016.
Today he made an appearance before Magistrate Marisa Gomez during which the alleged victim was cross-examined by Duke’s attorneys Gilbert Peterson, SC, and John Heath.
Following the completion of her evidence, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which is being represented by Assistant DPP Nigel Pilgrim and Jade Charles, are expected to call their final witness before it closes its case on August 2.
The allegation against Duke, the political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), is that on four occasions between January and April 2016, he committed acts of serious indecency against the woman while at PSA Headquarters in Port of Spain.
It is further alleged that on May 10, while he and the woman were at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, he held her against her will before raping her.
Duke is currently out on bail in the sum of $250,000.