Wilson Road, 10th May, 2021, 11:00am:
The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has reported another death due to the Covid-19 virus.
The individual, who succumbed to the virus on Sunday, was a 62-year-old woman with co-morbidities.
Her death was the first Covid-related one in eight months and the third recorded on the island.
Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tracy Davidson-Celestine said she was saddened by the loss.
"No one should have to die due to this virus. The staff did all they could, and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones. We will do our best to offer further emotional support at this time to loved ones.
“This should be a wake-up call for Tobagonians. We need to be vigilant and look out for everyone. This is not a joke, every life we lose is precious. The vaccine and proper mask-wearing are our main lines of defence. Sanitizing and keeping six feet away are critical. We need people to get vaccinated and stay home, what we don’t need are more people to die,” Davidson-Celestine said.
The Division of Health also reported no new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, with one person being discharged.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases on the island now stands at 57.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at May 9, 2021, 10:00pm:
- Number of discharges = 1
- Number of new cases = 0
- Number of active COVID-19 cases = 57
- Number of overall samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 4634
- Number of overall samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 265
- Overall number of deaths = 3
The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:
- GET VACCINATED!
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
- Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
- Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).