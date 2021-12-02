covid-19 virus

There has been one new Covid-related death in Tobago.

A statement from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the individual was a 46-year-old female with comorbidities.

Additionally, there were 110 new cases of the virus reported on the island.

Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at December 1:

New cases - 110

Active cases - 802

Patients in State isolation - 52

Patients in Home isolation - 743

Patients in ICU - 7

Patients at Step-down facility - 0

Discharges - 8

New deaths - 1

Total persons tested - 19,243

Total positive cases (March 2020 to present) - 4,231

Total recovered patients - 3,305

Total deaths - 124

Partial vaccinations (2 dose vaccines) - 23,227

Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 22,279

