There has been one new Covid-related death in Tobago.
A statement from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the individual was a 46-year-old female with comorbidities.
Additionally, there were 110 new cases of the virus reported on the island.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at December 1:
New cases - 110
Active cases - 802
Patients in State isolation - 52
Patients in Home isolation - 743
Patients in ICU - 7
Patients at Step-down facility - 0
Discharges - 8
New deaths - 1
Total persons tested - 19,243
Total positive cases (March 2020 to present) - 4,231
Total recovered patients - 3,305
Total deaths - 124
Partial vaccinations (2 dose vaccines) - 23,227
Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 22,279