One person won the Lotto Plus jackpot.
The person is now fabulously rich. The payout is more than $23 million.
It is being report that the winning ticket was a ‘Quick Pick’ and was purchased at a mini mart in Bacolet, Tobago.
One person missed the winning numbers by one – and will get $150,000.
Someone also won a $50,000 payout.
There were 10,759 people who got three numbers right, and will get a free ticket, to try again.
The jackpot rolled over 26 times before being won. It is the first winner of 2023.