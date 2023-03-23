Lotto Stress

A man takes a nap in front an NLCB outlet at King's Wharf , San Fernando yesterday.

One person won the Lotto Plus jackpot.

The person is now fabulously rich. The payout is more than $23 million.

It is being report that the winning ticket was a ‘Quick Pick’ and was purchased at a mini mart in Bacolet, Tobago.

One person missed the winning numbers by one – and will get $150,000.

Someone also won a $50,000 payout.

There were 10,759 people who got three numbers right, and will get a free ticket, to try again.

The jackpot rolled over 26 times before being won. It is the first winner of 2023.

